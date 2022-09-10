Greenline Partners LLC Buys 38,415 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,415 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. 34,081,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,248,586. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.