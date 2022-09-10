Greenline Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VDE traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.86. 531,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,473. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $66.42 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

