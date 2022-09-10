Greenline Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 221,207 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 518,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,794 shares of company stock worth $4,052,368. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,860,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,592,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 3.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

