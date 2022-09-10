Greenline Partners LLC Has $472,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $3,551,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 788,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $93,999,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 94,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.36. 2,841,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,858. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

