Greenline Partners LLC Has $8.81 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.7% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 48,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 884,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 54,323 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 206,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,509,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,016,446. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

