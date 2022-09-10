Greenline Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,274,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

