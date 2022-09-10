Greenline Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

CRM stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,645,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,395. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

