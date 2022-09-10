Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.99. The company had a trading volume of 431,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,629. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

