Greenline Partners LLC Sells 224 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of World Acceptance worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,020. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $98.96 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $766.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About World Acceptance

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.