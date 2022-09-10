Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $65,406.00

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $65,406.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,759.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.35 or 0.08200472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00181913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00292511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00728211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00613623 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.