Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.82

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 422839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

