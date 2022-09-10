Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $81.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $128.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

