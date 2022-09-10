H 2 Credit Manager LP Sells 2,505,390 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

H 2 Credit Manager LP decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,505,390 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors makes up 5.6% of H 2 Credit Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. H 2 Credit Manager LP owned approximately 0.55% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

