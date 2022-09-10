H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Trading Down 0%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLUYY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

