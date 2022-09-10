Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. Sells 2,155,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,155,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.9% of Hackensack Meridian Health Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $66,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.