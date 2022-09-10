HaloDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,661.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. HaloDAO has a market cap of $72,339.39 and $1,661.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 167.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00771334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015056 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019722 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000296 BTC.
HaloDAO Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
HaloDAO Coin Trading
