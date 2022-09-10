Harding Loevner LP Boosts Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,443 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.35% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $130,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $4.84. 1,926,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

