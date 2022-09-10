Harding Loevner LP Cuts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3,882.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 275,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Credicorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter.

BAP traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $130.85. 226,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,687. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

