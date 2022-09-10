Harding Loevner LP Has $8.48 Million Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362,792 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.80% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at $69,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

CBD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

CBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Further Reading

