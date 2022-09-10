Harding Loevner LP Sells 14,207,463 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,650,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,207,463 shares during the quarter. Ambev makes up about 2.5% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned about 1.05% of Ambev worth $452,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,843,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,580,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

