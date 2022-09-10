Harding Loevner LP Sells 1,434,476 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434,476 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $62,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. 3,830,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

