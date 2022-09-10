Harding Loevner LP Sells 2,893,294 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harding Loevner LP cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,893,294 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $273,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.67. 694,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.