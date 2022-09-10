Harding Loevner LP Sells 3,881,629 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,881,629 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.35% of Schlumberger worth $189,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,591,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,528,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

