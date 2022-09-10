Harding Loevner LP Sells 493,718 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,887,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493,718 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $105,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.71. 164,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

