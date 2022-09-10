Harding Loevner LP Sells 54,026 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,026 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.51% of Verisk Analytics worth $145,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.04. 492,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average is $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.