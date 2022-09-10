Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 7.2 %
Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
HMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
