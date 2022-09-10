Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0216

Harmony (ONE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $270.55 million and $35.28 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00162551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00095073 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,597,683,305 coins and its circulating supply is 12,541,522,305 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.