Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0216

Harmony (ONE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $270.55 million and $35.28 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00162551 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00095073 BTC.
Harmony Profile
ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,597,683,305 coins and its circulating supply is 12,541,522,305 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol.
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars.
