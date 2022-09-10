Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €70.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €42.46 ($43.33) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a 12-month high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.30 and a 200 day moving average of €51.71.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

