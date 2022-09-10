Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $69,394.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.00 or 0.08085782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00182143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00299970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00742979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00631507 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,541,999 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

