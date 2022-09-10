HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CORZ. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 7.39.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.48. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 1.40 and a 52 week high of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

About Core Scientific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

