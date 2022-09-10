HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CORZ. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 7.39.
Core Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.48. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 1.40 and a 52 week high of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.
