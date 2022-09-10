Head-To-Head Comparison: American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY) vs. Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Noble Gas and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Noble Gas N/A N/A -175.43% Baytex Energy 32.53% 39.13% 17.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Noble Gas $80,000.00 73.68 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.80 $1.29 billion $1.16 4.19

This table compares American Noble Gas and Baytex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Noble Gas.

Volatility & Risk

American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Noble Gas and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 6 3 0 2.33

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 73.18%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats American Noble Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

