Head to Head Review: Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) and Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied UV and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $11.67 million 1.93 -$7.39 million ($0.94) -1.87 Revolution Lighting Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolution Lighting Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied UV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.2% of Applied UV shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Applied UV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Revolution Lighting Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Applied UV and Revolution Lighting Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied UV currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Applied UV’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied UV is more favorable than Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -52.33% -28.94% -23.86% Revolution Lighting Technologies N/A N/A N/A

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

