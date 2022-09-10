Head to Head Review: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) versus Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Qurate Retail 0.89% 11.81% 2.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Qurate Retail 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.38%. Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 41.45%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Qurate Retail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.67 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.48 Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.08 $340.00 million $0.30 10.13

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

