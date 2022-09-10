Hive Hits Market Cap of $249.06 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $249.06 million and $8.44 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00162378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00095438 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 435,320,419 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

