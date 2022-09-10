Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.70. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 2,307 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.