Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $365.95.

NYSE:HD opened at $299.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.44. The firm has a market cap of $306.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

