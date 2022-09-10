Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Raised by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.69. 2,909,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,708. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.