Horizon Investments LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,776 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.66% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,481,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

