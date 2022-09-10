Horizon Investments LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

