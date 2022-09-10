Horizon Investments LLC Sells 12,481 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

