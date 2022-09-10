Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -555.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

