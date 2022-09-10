Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,166 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 2.3% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

VICI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. 3,650,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,922. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.58%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.