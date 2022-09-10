Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,963 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,853,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

