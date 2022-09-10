Hungarian Vizsla Inu Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market cap of $721,204.21 and approximately $59,710.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00780495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile

Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hungarian Vizsla Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hungarian Vizsla Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

