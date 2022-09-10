Hydro (HYDRO) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $299,986.21 and approximately $5,259.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official website is projecthydro.org. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
