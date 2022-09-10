Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Down 26.5%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 26.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Hydromer Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Hydromer Company Profile

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

