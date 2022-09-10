ICONIQ Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,053 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 39.3% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 222.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

SHOP stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. 40,648,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,424,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

