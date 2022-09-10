ICONIQ Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 0.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $25,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after acquiring an additional 249,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,687,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,391,000 after purchasing an additional 281,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 5,973,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,250. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

