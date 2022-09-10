ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 41,278,018 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,112,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,278,018 shares during the quarter. Marqeta accounts for about 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1,741.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marqeta by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 274,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $18,911,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marqeta Price Performance

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.