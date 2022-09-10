Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Reaches $0.0099

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00776157 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014914 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019828 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Idavoll Network
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
Buying and Selling Idavoll Network
